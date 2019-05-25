Riot in Venezuelan Detention Centre kills 29

25 May 2019 07:31 (UTC+04:00)

A riot in a pretrial detention centre in Venezuela on Friday saw 29 killed and 19 injured, a source in the Venezuelan state prosecutor's office has told Sputnik, Trend reports.

"According to updated data, there are 19 injured and 29 killed", the source said. The source added that there were 14 employees of the pre-trial detention centre among those 19 persons injured in the incident. They had gunshot and blast injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway, according to the source.

In April, a similar incident occurred in Venezuela's Nueva Esparta state. One person was killed and two other people were injured after about 60 prisoners escaped from a local jail. The inmates, who seized arms from a guardhouse, attacked and injured two prison guards, local media reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EIA: Venezuela's crude oil output to continue decreasing in 2019-2020
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:02
32 dead in Tajik prison riot
Tajikistan 20 May 08:50
Inmates escape in Indonesia's North Sumatra prison riot
Other News 17 May 00:14
US sanctions 2 entities, 2 vessels over Venezuela links
US 10 May 21:28
Venezuelan army helicopter crashes near Caracas, killing seven
Other News 5 May 06:11
More than 300,000 Venezuelan children in Colombia need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
Other News 30 April 02:39
Latest
Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 08:54
Trump says considering pardons for some U.S. soldiers accused of war crimes
US 08:25
Car production grows in Azerbaijan
Economy 08:00
U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton says North Korean missile tests violate U.N. resolution
World 06:39
U.S. arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Pompeo
US 05:46
Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart in Singapore: U.S. official
US 05:00
Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US 04:17
French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon
Europe 03:37
Urban Ecology Project continues successfully in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 03:01