Hamilton in pole position with record time at F1 Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes secured his second pole position at F1 Monaco Grand Prix with a new track record of one minute and 10.166 seconds in Saturday's qualifying, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Hamilton's temmate Valtteri Bottas finished 0.086 second slower. It was the fourth front row lock-out in a row for Mercedes. Red Bull's Max Verstappen ranked third.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Pierre Gasly in fifth.

Kevin Magnussen occupied the sixth position for Haas to finish ahead of Daniel Ricciardo of Renault, with Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Toro Rosso's Alex Albon rounding out the top 10.

Home hero Charles Leclerc of Ferrari will start Sunday's race in 16th on the grid.

