Fifteen injured in attack by unknown person near Tokyo, 3 in critical condition

28 May 2019 05:13 (UTC+04:00)

An unidentified attacker stabbed 15 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki near Tokyo, three of them are in critical condition, including one child, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The police detained a criminal, he is injured. Details are being clarified.

A spokesman for the Kawasaki Fire Department told AFP that they had received an emergency call, which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed.

The attacker also stabbed himself, suffering a serious wound, NHK said. The broadcaster added that two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump presses Japan over trade gap, expects 'good things' from North Korea
Other News 27 May 11:15
Japan to limit foreign ownership of firms in its IT, telecom sectors
Other News 27 May 10:02
Japan PM Abe says determined to show world strong alliance with U.S.
Other News 27 May 07:47
Trump meets Japanese emperor on state visit
US 27 May 05:42
Trump says US, Japan making significant progress in trade talks
Other News 26 May 13:50
At least 4 missing as 2 cargo vessels collide off Japan's east coast
Other News 26 May 07:29
Latest
About 250 migrants rescued by Moroccan coast guard over weekend
Other News 05:28
Car collision kills 9, hurts 20 in South Africa's Johannesburg
Other News 04:51
DR Congo starts to vaccine more than 800,000 people against cholera
Other News 04:15
Austrian president dismisses Kurz cabinet amid political scandal
Europe 03:39
Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
World 03:05
Netanyahu pledges to resolve coalition crisis and avoid election
Israel 02:29
Canada says Microsoft and Facebook will do more to help ensure security of election
Other News 01:58
Azerbaijani president congratulates Ethiopian counterpart
Politics 01:12
Zarif says Iran not seeking nuclear arms
Politics 01:06