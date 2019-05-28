Fifteen injured in attack by unknown person near Tokyo, 3 in critical condition

An unidentified attacker stabbed 15 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki near Tokyo, three of them are in critical condition, including one child, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The police detained a criminal, he is injured. Details are being clarified.

A spokesman for the Kawasaki Fire Department told AFP that they had received an emergency call, which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed.

The attacker also stabbed himself, suffering a serious wound, NHK said. The broadcaster added that two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.

