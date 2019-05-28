About 250 migrants rescued by Moroccan coast guard over weekend

28 May 2019 05:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Moroccan coast guard has rescued 249 undocumented migrants in the Mediterranean Sea over last weekend, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

According to the Tanja24 media outlet, the migrants were travelling on inflatable boats. All of them have been transported to Morocco.

Almost 8,000 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to reach Spain since January, with 137 having died during the journey. In January-April, a total of 16,806 migrants reached Europe via the Mediterranean and 410 died while trying to do that, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
3 dead, 14 injured in road accident in northern Morocco
Other News 26 May 01:02
Over 200 migrants rescued in Mediterranean Sea by Maltese forces
Other News 25 May 20:39
Over 4,255 migrants voluntarily repatriated from Libya in 2019
Other News 23 May 05:35
Mexican president says won't fight with Trump over migration
World 22 May 21:29
Morocco says rescues 169 illegal immigrants in Mediterranean
Arab World 21 May 01:35
Italian police seize migrant boat, risking stand-off with deputy PM
Europe 20 May 00:07
Latest
Fifteen injured in attack by unknown person near Tokyo, 3 in critical condition
Other News 05:13
Car collision kills 9, hurts 20 in South Africa's Johannesburg
Other News 04:51
DR Congo starts to vaccine more than 800,000 people against cholera
Other News 04:15
Austrian president dismisses Kurz cabinet amid political scandal
Europe 03:39
Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
World 03:05
Netanyahu pledges to resolve coalition crisis and avoid election
Israel 02:29
Canada says Microsoft and Facebook will do more to help ensure security of election
Other News 01:58
Azerbaijani president congratulates Ethiopian counterpart
Politics 01:12
Zarif says Iran not seeking nuclear arms
Politics 01:06