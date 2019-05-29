MediaTek aims to take on Qualcomm with new 5G chip

29 May 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Taiwan-based chip supplier MediaTek Inc on Wednesday released a new 5G chip for fast, high-end smartphones that aims to take on much larger rival Qualcomm Inc, reports Trend citing to Reuters

MediaTek is best know for making chips that go into smart speaker devices such as Amazon.com Inc’s Echo units and for making the chips inside the more basic Android phones. Qualcomm’s older chips also find their way into some of those low-priced phones, but the San Diego company is better known for supplying high-powered chips to more expensive Android phones such as Google’s Pixel.

With a new chip unveiled at the Computex trade show in Taiwan, MediaTek is targeting the more powerful phones currently supplied by Qualcomm. The chip will contain MediaTek’s 5G modem, which connects phones to the next generation of wireless data networks rolling out this year and next.

MediaTek’s new chip combines that modem with the latest processor core technology from Softbank Group Corp-owned Arm Holdings. By building in high-powered processors, as well as computing cores for things like artificial intelligence, MediaTek is seeking to challenge Qualcomm’s market dominance.

However, Qualcomm has a head start. In February, it announced its second-generation 5G chip for smartphones.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd are also developing 5G chips, supplying their own phones. Intel Corp, which had been supplying modems for Apple Inc’s iPhone, said it would exit the 5G modem business after Apple inked a chip supply deal with Qualcomm in April.

Qualcomm’s chip also handles the two variants of 5G networks, so-called sub-6 and millimeter wave bands. That means that phones using its chip will work on any carrier’s 5G networks.

MediaTek’s chip, by contrast, currently handles only sub-6 variants of 5G networks. That helps keep its costs down, MediaTek officials said. But it also means it will not work on all 5G networks from carriers such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc that use millimeter wave technology.

Russ Mestechkin, MediaTek’s senior director of sales and business development for the U.S. and Latin America, told Reuters the company was confident its chip could compete in the market for phones designed to work on networks that only use sub-6 technology, such as those from Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in the United States and many Chinese networks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of innovations increasing in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 May 16:04
U.S. smartphone financing tech startup PayJoy raises $20 million
World 23 May 17:49
Sony sees smartphone business as indispensable, says CEO
World 22 May 11:31
Huawei believes Europe will keep faith in company
World 21 May 11:21
Azerbaijan to support all participants in country’s innovation sector
ICT 20 May 07:21
Lack of innovation is 'Achilles heel' for China's economy, Xi says
World 16 May 10:47
Latest
Arrest warrant issued for Myanmar hardline monk Wirathu
Other News 10:23
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with Bahrain in chemical industry
Turkmenistan 10:20
Official rate: Prices of 24 foreign currencies down in Iran
Finance 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Special express buses to deliver fans to UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Society 09:54
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:45
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
FM: Baku expects responsible actions from Armenia’s new leadership for soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 29
Finance 09:33