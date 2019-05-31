World Bank announces 200 mln USD support to reduce flooding in Ghana's capital

31 May 2019 01:59 (UTC+04:00)

The World Bank group announced here on Thursday a 200 million-US-dollar support for projects aimed to reduce flooding in Ghana's capital, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project approved by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors on Wednesday is expected to bring transformative changes in the Greater Accra Region (GAR).

"More than 2.5 million people in the Odaw River Basin of GAR will benefit from improved flood risk management, solid waste management, and improved access to basic infrastructure and services in targeted communities of the GAR under the project," a release from the bank said.

The focus of the first phase of the GARID project will be the Odaw river basin in the capital. This will later be expanded to other priority basins within the region in subsequent phases.

If successful, the project will lower the risk of floods in the capital, which experienced severe flooding after torrential rains on Wednesday.

"Enhancing infrastructure investment is critical to achieving the World Bank's twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, as well as increasing the resilience of African cities," said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The bank will also help address climate vulnerability and inequality by focusing investments on poor neighborhoods of targeted informal settlements which are at a higher risk of flooding, said the country director.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
WB allocates loan of $33M to Uzbekistan
Economy 27 May 13:52
Deloitte: Azerbaijan should count on a moderate price level
Oil&Gas 25 May 09:30
World Bank to support medium-term budget planning in Azerbaijan
Economy 18 May 10:06
WBG supports Uzbekistan's efforts to become leader in regional air transport market (Exclusive)
Economy 16 May 15:31
World Bank: Uzbekistan's state budget is reliable, well executed (Exclusive)
Economy 16 May 14:55
Azerbaijan prepares new project with WВ for expanding self-employment program
Economy 14 May 16:41
Latest
U.S. wants new trade pact with Canada, Mexico passed by summer: Pence
US 01:15
At least five dead in blasts in Iraq's Kirkuk
Other News 00:37
Turkish jets destroy PKK depots in N Iraq
Turkey 00:10
Fed's Quarles says financial stability not main goal of monetary policy
US 30 May 23:29
Bank of Canada sees rising business investment, frets over U.S.-EU trade tensions
Other News 30 May 22:59
OSCE MG co-chairs provide proposals for concrete next steps in settlement process of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 May 22:15
Lebanon, Bulgaria vow to increase trade ties
Other News 30 May 21:57
Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent possible fires
Central Asia 30 May 21:04
MFA: Murder of Azerbaijani soldier during visit by OSCE MG - provocation
Politics 30 May 21:00