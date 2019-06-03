Apple to debut developer tools aimed at increasing apps for Macs

3 June 2019 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc is expected to give software makers new tools to make it easier to adapt their iPad and iPhone apps for its Mac laptops on Monday at its annual developer conference in San Jose, California, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The thousands of developers expected to descend on San Jose this week write the apps in Apple’s App Store. The App Store is a key driver of the iPhone maker’s services segment, which brought in $37.1 billion in revenue last year. Apple takes a cut of sales from apps sold through the store, though that practice is under scrutiny in several legal proceedings.

Investors are looking to Apple’s services business to power Apple’s revenue and profits as iPhone sales decline. Revenue from the company’s signature device had its biggest-year-over year decline ever in its most recent quarterly earnings report.

But Apple still sold more than 10 times as many iPhones and iPads as it did Mac computers last year, so many developers focus on writing their apps for them rather than the Mac.

Chief Executive Tim Cook and software chief Craig Federighi are expected to announce in a keynote address new tools that will make it easier for developers to put their apps on Macs without completely rewriting the code. Apple previewed the tools at last year’s conference, saying they would be released this year, and Bloomberg reported in recent weeks that Apple still plans to release them.

The move could broaden the apps available for Macs and give Apple more chances to make money on apps for its longest-lived product line. Apple will also update its operating systems and apps at the annual conference.

The updates come as Apple’s App Store practices are under scrutiny. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed an antitrust lawsuit to proceed from users who allege Apple inflated the price of apps by not allowing iPhones to download apps outside the App Store.

Spotify Technology SA, whose music service competes with Apple’s, has lodged an antitrust complain in Europe over Apple’s App Store practices.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Infineon to buy Cypress Semiconductors in $10 billion deal
Other News 12:24
China ministry will issue 5G licenses for commercial use in near future
Other News 09:56
First plant based on Chinese technology to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 1 June 15:08
Nissan’s Infiniti brand to move back to Japan from Hong Kong
Other News 29 May 11:18
MediaTek aims to take on Qualcomm with new 5G chip
Other News 29 May 09:54
Number of innovations increasing in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 May 16:04
Latest
Azerbaijani producer of plastic, aluminum containers to expand product variety
Economy 15:37
Turkish Interior Ministry reveals latest info on number of Syrian refugees
Turkey 15:27
SOFAZ reduces sale of foreign currency to Azerbaijani banks
Finance 15:22
Azerbaijani mineral water producer to increase production volumes
Economy 15:12
Azerbaijani dairy manufacturer eyes to increase production
Economy 15:10
Iran tries to solve banking problems with South Korea
Finance 15:06
Turkey moving military equipment to border with Iraq
Turkey 15:01
Another sugar plant to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:58
Azerbaijani confectionery manufacturer launches new production line
Economy 14:56