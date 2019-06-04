UK's May will make clear to Trump that Huawei role is under review

4 June 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Theresa May will make clear to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday that Britain is reviewing “the right policy” on Chinese company Huawei and its involvement in the UK’s 5G telecommunications network, her spokeswoman said, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Ahead of talks between May and Trump as part of the U.S. leader’s state visit to Britain, the spokeswoman said they would discuss issues including climate change, and that a future trade deal after Brexit would be a “significant focus”.

Asked whether Huawei would be discussed, the spokeswoman said: “The prime minister will be clear in setting out the UK’s position. We are obviously reviewing the right policy approach at the moment. The prime minister and others have been clear that any decision that we take will be supported by a hard-headed, technically informed assessment of the risk.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Britain has not made a decision on Huawei in 5G: security minister
Other News 12:39
Amid U.S. fears over Huawei, Pompeo warns Swiss about close ties to China
Other News 12:12
Australia's Telstra planning to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years
Other News 10:12
Donald Trump wades into UK's Brexit crisis as he arrives for state visit
Other News 3 June 12:57
Britain listens to the United States on Huawei, foreign minister says
Other News 3 June 11:46
China's Huawei to sell undersea cable business, buyer's exchange filing shows
Other News 3 June 10:33
Latest
UK PM candidate Boris Johnson turns down chance to meet Trump
Other News 16:21
Stable foreign exchange rate positively impacts Iran's stock market
Finance 16:20
Deputy PM: those who fell from grace once can never redeem themselves
Commentary 16:06
Initial list of goods subject to labeling disclosed in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:55
Minor changes may be made to Azerbaijani Tax Code
Economy 15:49
Iran continues to impose tariffs on date exports
Economy 15:46
Number of cruise liners arrived at Turkish ports in January-April 2019 disclosed
Turkey 15:45
Iran temporarily bans flights in Tehran’s airspace
Iran 15:23
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of LED lights
Tenders 15:22