Death toll in Sudanese protests hits 60

5 June 2019 06:36 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll during the dispersal of the sit-in protest near Khartoum's army headquarters has risen to 60 people, Reuters reported, citing the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD), Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Protesters have been rallying outside the army headquarters in Khartoum since 6 April to force the Transitional Military Council (TMC), which has been ruling Sudan since its long-time leader Omar Bashir was deposed in April, to hand over power to a civilian body. The military moved in to break up the sit-in on Monday. The previous CCSD reports indicated that the number of those killed in the military crackdown exceeded 35.

According to the committee, the exact death toll is unclear as the military has allegedly encircled hospitals where protesters are treated.

The committee also claimed earlier, citing doctors and protesters, that many of the bodies of those killed had been allegedly taken by militias and thrown into the Nile.

The TMC, in turn, maintains that the security forces' operation was not aimed against peaceful protesters but was instead targeting criminals who infiltrated the ranks of demonstrators.

Sudan's acting prosecutor general, Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed, ordered on Monday to set up a special committee to promptly investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly clashes between the army and the protesters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sudanese opposition rejects military's transition plan after day of violence
Other News 4 June 14:17
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan
Turkey 4 June 10:13
Qatar's FM urges Sudan Military Council to dialogue with opposition
Arab World 4 June 07:13
Sudan forces kill at least 35, protesters say
Other News 4 June 06:33
Sudan forces try to disperse protest camp by force
Other News 3 June 09:03
Eleven wounded in Sudan by gunfire near sit-in -opposition committee
Other News 2 June 05:52
Latest
45 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Arab World 07:40
North Huajin Chemical Industries to invest in carbide plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy 07:12
Oil prices fall after surprise build in U.S. inventories
Oil&Gas 06:01
Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
World 05:11
3 civilians killed in attacks in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region
World 04:36
U.S. seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting
US 03:47
Shooter kills four in Australian city of Darwin
Other News 02:47
Zelensky invites NATO to hold Council session in Kiev
World 01:51
Greek parliament will vote on tax exemption measure before snap election: PM
Europe 00:50