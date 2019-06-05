BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components

5 June 2019 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

BMW on Wednesday said it will develop its next-generation electric motors, transmission and power electronics with Jaguar Land Rover, unveiling yet another industry alliance designed to lower the costs of developing electric cars, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market,” Klaus Froehlich, BMW board member said.

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover said they will save costs through shared development, production planning and joint purchasing.

Both companies will produce electric drivetrains in their own manufacturing facilities, BMW said.

Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover’s engineering director said, “We’ve proven we can build world beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover products.”

