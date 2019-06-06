Airstrike kills 6 IS terrorists in northern Somalia: U.S. military

6 June 2019 01:13 (UTC+04:00)

The United States military said it conducted an airstrike against Islamic State (IS) terrorists in northern Somalia, killing six militants, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom) which oversees American troops on the African continent said the latest strike was conducted in cooperation with Somali government targeting terrorists in the Golis Mountains.

"Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike. Our process and procedures allow for additional information to inform post-strike analysis," Africom said in a statement.

Golis Mountains are a known area for terrorist camps and ongoing fighting between the two terrorist groups.

Pro-IS militants split from al-Shabab in October 2015 and later occupied Qandala, a key location in Bari Region under Puntland State Administration in northern Somalia since 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 5 June 21:27
China hopes DPRK, U.S. to work for progress toward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
China 5 June 19:29
Mexico hopes to prevent Trump-proposed tariffs in eleventh-hour talks
Other News 5 June 18:26
Congressman: US eyes to further strengthen strategic relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 5 June 12:29
U.S. hydrocarbon gas liquids production up by 13%
Oil&Gas 5 June 10:15
EU needs to act on steel imports in wake of U.S. tariffs
Other News 4 June 15:04
Latest
Militants breach ceasefire in 3 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 02:05
IMF's Lagarde warns of "growing concerns" over trade tensions
Other News 00:27
Report on illegal activities in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia published as UN document
Politics 5 June 23:45
Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership
Russia 5 June 23:33
At least 20 people injured in explosion in Italy's Sicily town
Europe 5 June 22:49
South Africa sees potential in Africa free trade agreement: minister
Other News 5 June 22:02
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 5 June 21:27
Volume of cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports announced
Business 5 June 21:00
Baku Olympic Stadium awarded by UEFA (PHOTO)
Society 5 June 20:39