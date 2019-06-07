Ban on Chinese telecoms vendors would add $62 billion to 5G bill in Europe

A sale ban on China’s telecoms equipment makers would add about 55 billion euros ($62 billion) to the cost of 5G networks in Europe, according to an industry analysis seen by Reuters, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The figure is part of a report by telecoms lobbying group GSMA and reflects the total additional costs implied by a full sale ban on Huawei Technologies and Chinese peer ZTE for the rolling out of the 5G networks in Europe.

“Half of this would be due to European operators being impacted by higher input costs following significant loss of competition in the mobile equipment market,” the report reads.

“Additionally, operators would need to replace existing infrastructure before implementing 5G upgrades.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news