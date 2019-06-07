Britain's May will use remaining time as PM on domestic agenda

Prime Minister Theresa May will use the remainder of time as Britain’s leader focusing on her domestic agenda, her spokeswoman said on Friday, when she will officially step down as head of the governing Conservative Party, reports Trend citing to Reuters

May will continue to work as prime minister until her party elects a new leader. She will exchange letters with the chairs of the 1922 Committee, which groups Conservative lawmakers, later on Friday, the spokeswoman said.

“For the remainder of her time in office, she will be building on the domestic agenda that she has put at the heart of her premiership,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

