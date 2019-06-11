Planemakers race for wide-body orders in Asia showdown

11 June 2019 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Airbus and Boeing are battling for wide-body aircraft orders worth well over $10 billion as the clock ticks toward next week’s Paris Airshow, industry sources said, reports Trend referring to Reuters

The contests include a fight for business at Philippines budget airline Cebu Air as Airbus seeks a new foothold for its slow-selling A330neo airliner in the face of competition from Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

The budget carrier is leaning toward breaking its exclusive ties with Airbus by selecting the Boeing 787 for its requirement for up to 16 wide-body jets to be delivered in 2020 and 2021, but negotiations are set to go down to the wire, the sources said.

None of the parties agreed to comment on any confidential aircraft negotiations.

Airbus is urgently looking for at least two new buyers for the upgraded A330neo model, while wrestling with some glitches and delays in production for the 250-300-seat aircraft.

Cebu Air has eight older versions of the A330 wide-body and a fleet of smaller A320-family aircraft.

Airbus is close to signing a deal to sell A330neo jets to Virgin Atlantic, Reuters reported last week.

Asian carriers are looking to renew their long-haul fleets as passenger demand remains robust despite a decline in cargo traffic amid global trade tensions.

Boeing looks set to win an order for its upcoming 777X long-haul jet from Korean Air, industry sources said.

The South Korean flag carrier declined to comment.

Korean Air Chief Executive Walter Cho said last week a decision on the future of the carrier’s wide-body fleet would be made “imminently”, but declined further comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China, U.S. defense chiefs hold talks at Asia security summit
Other News 31 May 15:17
Azerbaijani macaroni factory increases export to Georgia
Economy 30 May 16:46
Aircraft repaired by Iran may fly to Baku, Istanbul and Dubai
Tourism 22 May 15:20
Asian stocks tank on nearing tariff threat, drag down Europe
World 9 May 12:00
China says Silk Road not geopolitical tool, understands concerns
World 19 April 10:23
Asia Frontier Capital Ltd. opens AFC Uzbekistan Fund
Finance 25 March 14:42
Latest
Terror attack prevented in eastern Turkey
Turkey 13:25
Azerbaijan implements project to support development of female entrepreneurship
Economy 13:23
Three missing after blast on oil tanker in Russia's Makhachkala
Other News 13:06
Azerbaijan Airlines to operate flights from Baku to Delhi
Tourism 13:03
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12:58
Construction of Children's Rehabilitation Center to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala
Society 12:58
Azerbaijan to take part in International Energy Charter Forum in Albania
Oil&Gas 12:48
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Turkey 12:31
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for PSV via tender
Tenders 12:26