Japanese PM Abe says looks forward to meeting Chinese President Xi at G20

12 June 2019 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he looks forward to meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 (G20) Osaka summit, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

He said he welcomes Xi to attend the upcoming G20 Osaka summit to jointly promote its success and is ready to work with Xi to jointly promote Japan-China relations.

Abe made the remarks when visited by China's newly-appointed ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou at his official residence. Abe welcomed Kong's assumption of office in Japan.

Kong said that he is keenly aware of the great responsibility and honor linked with his appointment at the critical moment when China-Japan relations are undergoing improvement and development.

He said that during his tenure, he will make every effort to help build a China-Japan relationship that conforms to the new era, and that he hopes to get support from the Japanese government and all sectors of the Japanese society.

Kong also met with Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's premier says will continue implementing tax, fee cuts
Other News 11 June 15:46
EU poised to extend tariffs on Chinese bicycle imports
Other News 11 June 15:14
Kazakhstan's role as container transfer hub from China to EU increases
Economy 11 June 14:43
China says will respond if U.S. escalates trade tension
Other News 11 June 12:06
Japan PM Abe to meet Iran's Khamenei, Rouhani this week
Other News 11 June 10:21
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 1 missing in south China province
China 11 June 08:13
Latest
Master plan of Azerbaijan’s Guba city approved
Society 09:24
Syrians banned from visiting public beaches in Turkey
Turkey 09:24
Inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts in Kazakh capital
Kazakhstan 09:14
Uber picks Melbourne as test site for flying taxi service
World 08:48
Azerbaijan’s natgas exports up by 28%
Oil&Gas 08:24
Libyan air forces launch 3 strikes in southern Tripoli
Arab World 07:35
Hostage situation in prison in northwest France resolved
Europe 07:16
US Sells Arms to Saudis to Prevent Russia, China From Filling Void - Shanahan
US 06:40
Thousands block roads in downtown Hong Kong in defiant protest against extradition bill
China 06:10