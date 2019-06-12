Japanese PM Abe says looks forward to meeting Chinese President Xi at G20

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he looks forward to meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 (G20) Osaka summit, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

He said he welcomes Xi to attend the upcoming G20 Osaka summit to jointly promote its success and is ready to work with Xi to jointly promote Japan-China relations.

Abe made the remarks when visited by China's newly-appointed ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou at his official residence. Abe welcomed Kong's assumption of office in Japan.

Kong said that he is keenly aware of the great responsibility and honor linked with his appointment at the critical moment when China-Japan relations are undergoing improvement and development.

He said that during his tenure, he will make every effort to help build a China-Japan relationship that conforms to the new era, and that he hopes to get support from the Japanese government and all sectors of the Japanese society.

Kong also met with Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday.

