French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations

18 June 2019 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

French healthcare company Sanofi has teamed up with Google to work on innovations, aimed at using emerging data technologies to change how medicines and health services will be delivered in future, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Sanofi and Google will use data sets to improve their understanding of key diseases and extract patients’ insights and feedback, the companies said in a joint statement.

“Combining Sanofi’s biologic innovations and scientific data with Google’s industry-leading capabilities, from cloud computing to state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, we aspire to give people more control over their health and accelerate the discovery of new therapies,” said Ameet Nathwani, chief medical officer and executive vice-president, Sanofi.

This would enable Sanofi to research and develop a more personalized approach to treatment and identify accompanying technologies to improve results, the statement said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Google appoints Stanley Chen to head Greater China sales, operations
Other News 17 June 09:27
French soldiers shoot knife-wielding man in Lyon
Europe 16 June 21:43
France calls for restraint after oil tanker attack
Europe 14 June 22:01
Azerbaijan welcomes administrative court decision of Grenoble of France
Politics 14 June 19:31
France's Le Maire to meet Renault chairman, says Nissan alliance priority
Other News 13 June 12:22
Hostage situation in prison in northwest France resolved
Europe 12 June 07:16
Latest
Georgia increases monthly salary
South Caucasus 10:34
Fitch rates Uzbek capital 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Finance 10:21
Azerbaijan's State Veterinary Service to buy machinery, equipment via tender
Tenders 10:19
Iran's forecast on cotton harvest
Business 10:08
Kazakhstan increases cars manufacturing
Economy 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Difficult to understand Armenian leadership’s logic
Politics 09:36
Central Bank of Iran's policies play important role in USD rate stability
Business 09:28
Managing director: TAP to launch market test on July 1 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:18