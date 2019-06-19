Macron to discuss Renault-Nissan with Japan's Abe next week

19 June 2019 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the situation regarding the alliance between carmakers Renault and Nissan with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week, said an official at Macron’s Elysee office, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“There will certainly be a discussion during the meeting with Prime Minister Abe about questions regarding the relationship between Renault and Nissan,” said the official.

“It will be an opportunity for the President to reaffirm the strong attachment France has regarding the Renault-Nissan alliance, an attachment which was again emphasized during the recent talks that took place with Fiat,” added the official.

The French state has a 15% stake in Renault, and French ministers have consistently highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Renault-Nissan alliance remains strong, before planning any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler.

The official in Macron’s office added that Macron was not planning to discuss Fiat with Abe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan says G20 summit to debate trade including WTO reform
Other News 10:40
15 injured after quake strikes off NE Japan
Other News 06:08
Georgia participates in EITI Global Conference 2019
Economy 18 June 18:54
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of spare parts
Tenders 18 June 15:33
France, Uzbekistan to create JV for extraction, exploration of uranium
Oil&Gas 18 June 13:02
CCIAF: Professional Education and Vocational Training for Businesses (PHOTO)
Economy 18 June 11:56
Latest
Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys gate valves via tender
Tenders 18:40
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 18:32
Azerbaijan voices its vision of developing intercivilizational dialogue in Vienna
Politics 18:07
Azerbaijan's GDP increases
Business 18:05
Azerbaijani company talks on big warehouse construction in Baku
Economy 17:58
Azerbaijani army holds exercises at combined-arms range (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Politics 17:50
Azerbaijan organized 5 export missions since early 2019
Economy 17:48
Exports from Georgia to EU countries increase
Economy 17:46
Tural Ganjaliyev: Both communities of Nagorno-Karabakh only observing negotiations
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:42