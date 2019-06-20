New UK PM must change red lines to renegotiate Brexit deal, Dutch PM says

20 June 2019 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Delaying Brexit beyond October 31 for further negotiation would be pointless unless Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor changes Britain’s red lines, Dutch PM Mark Rutte said on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“If there are no changes in all the positions, I cannot see why it makes any sense to negotiate longer,” Rutte told the BBC in a radio interview.

“If the position doesn’t change, the only solution on the table is the current solution,” he added, referring to the deal struck between the EU and May that has been repeatedly rejected by British lawmakers.

