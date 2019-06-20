India to unleash more reforms to boost economic growth

20 June 2019 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

India will implement more reforms to boost economic growth, including higher spending in farm sector and easing collateral-free loans to small businesses, President Ramnath Kovind told lawmakers on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“Inflation is low, fiscal deficit is under control and foreign exchange reserves are rising, now India is moving towards becoming the world’s fifth largest economy,” Kovind said while addressing the joint session of parliament, ahead of the annual budget.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual budget on July 5.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU companies wait for deep tax reforms in Azerbaijan
Business 19 June 17:20
Uzbekistan, India to expand co-op in agriculture
Economy 19 June 15:38
Report on judicial reforms in Azerbaijan presented at conference in Strasbourg (PHOTO)
Politics 19 June 12:55
Rouhani predicts economic growth for Iran
Iran 19 June 11:03
Iranian official reveals country’s economic figures for 5 years
Business 19 June 10:58
European investors expect further reforms in Azerbaijan
Business 18 June 16:00
Latest
AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov takes part in work of Paris Air Show 2019 (PHOTO)
Business 15:56
Kazakh venture decreases coal extraction
Economy 15:53
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:52
Bakcell and INNOLAND select participants of joint incubation program (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
VP Eastern Europe Carlsberg Group: Azerbaijani government makes big efforts for business development
Society 15:40
Companies producing cryptocurrency to be cut off electricity in Iran
Business 15:39
Oil jumps 3% to $63 as Iran shoots down U.S. drone in Gulf
Other News 15:29
Iran has sufficient supplies of medicines – official
Iran 15:27
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 15:23