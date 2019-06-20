Visegrad group to agree common stance on EU's 2050 climate goals: Hungary

20 June 2019 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - the so-called “Visegrad Four” countries - will agree a common stance on the European Union’s 2050 climate goals, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The EU has agreed to substantial reductions of carbon emissions by 2030 and its executive, the Commission, wants the bloc to reduce them to zero by 2050 to help stop global warming.

EU leaders will debate whether to target going carbon-neutral by 2050 at a summit starting on Thursday.

“In the debate about 2050 we will form a common position with the Visegrad Four,” chief of staff Gergely Gulyas told a news conference. He did not say what the position would be.

With Germany, the EU’s biggest economy, joining a growing number of EU nations backing zero emissions by mid-century, momentum has built for leaders to agree the target at the summit.

Eastern European nations have been cautious about steeper emissions cuts due to concerns over the economic impact.

Hungarian environmental organizations, including Greenpeace Hungary, called on Hungary’s government to show a clear commitment to going carbon-neutral by 2050.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany's Merkel hopes for ambitious EU goal to cut carbon emissions
Other News 16:56
Italy counts on 5.2 billion euro budget improvement to appease EU
Other News 09:36
Iranian banker: EU should either buy oil from Iran or create financial channel
Business 19 June 18:56
Exports from Georgia to EU countries increase
Economy 19 June 17:46
EU companies wait for deep tax reforms in Azerbaijan
Business 19 June 17:20
Investments in environmental protection up in Kazakhstan
Economy 19 June 13:41
Latest
Non-oil exports via borders of Iran's East Azerbaijan province up by 81%
Business 17:40
EU leaders may toughen climate goal for 2050, haggle over top jobs
Other News 17:28
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan needs to take serious measures regarding refugees
Politics 17:24
Ankara doesn’t believe US to launch sanctions against Turkey
Turkey 17:24
Official of oil ministry of Iran arrested for smuggling money abroad
Iran 17:22
Uzbek, Tajik banks sign loan agreement
Finance 17:21
Cultural brand of Azerbaijan being created
Society 16:59
Drilling at Jafarli field in Azerbaijan begins soon
Business 16:57
Coal mining in Uzbekistan decreases for second year in row
Economy 16:56