At least 3 dead, over dozen trapped as under-construction building collapses in SW Cambodia

A seven-storey under-construction building collapsed early Saturday in southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province, killing at least three people, said Provincial Governor Yun Min, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"So far, three people were found dead, as 19 others were rescued," he told Xinhua over phone, adding that all victims found were Cambodians.

Between 40 and 50 workers were sleeping in the construction site when the building collapsed, the governor said, adding that two excavators were being used to remove rubbles in order to search for those trapped.

According to local authorities, the building was constructed on a parcel of 15 meters by 30 meters, and about 80 percent of the construction was completed.

The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. local time in commune 4 in Sihanoukville, the National Police said on its website.

