6 people killed in house fire in Philippines

Six people, including a three-month-old baby boy, died in a pre-dawn fire that swept through a house on Sunday in Bagong Silang, Metro Manila, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Aside from the baby boy, officials said the dead also include the baby's mother, his three brothers and a cousin who were asleep when the fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. local time.

The eldest son, Benedict, who was sleeping inside the house along with the rest of the family, told officials that a lighted candle started the fire when it fell on top of carton boxes.

The fire quickly spread and engulfed the small house, he added, prompting him to jump from the second floor of the house to escape.

The father was at work when the incident happened, officials said.

