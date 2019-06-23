6 people killed in house fire in Philippines

23 June 2019 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Six people, including a three-month-old baby boy, died in a pre-dawn fire that swept through a house on Sunday in Bagong Silang, Metro Manila, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Aside from the baby boy, officials said the dead also include the baby's mother, his three brothers and a cousin who were asleep when the fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. local time.

The eldest son, Benedict, who was sleeping inside the house along with the rest of the family, told officials that a lighted candle started the fire when it fell on top of carton boxes.

The fire quickly spread and engulfed the small house, he added, prompting him to jump from the second floor of the house to escape.

The father was at work when the incident happened, officials said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines
Other News 6 June 06:03
Tesla woes send Panasonic's U.S. solar cells to Philippines
Other News 30 May 15:23
8 killed, 14 wounded in southern Philippine clash between gov't troops
Other News 26 May 13:06
34 injured as 2 trains collide in Philippines
Other News 19 May 08:19
11 dead in separate road accidents in Philippines
Other News 18 May 01:52
Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada
World 16 May 08:59
Latest
Inflation rate increases in Iran
Business 15:17
Iran's fruit exports to decrease
Business 14:51
Erdogan votes in repeat municipal elections in Istanbul
Turkey 14:02
Binali Yildirim votes in Istanbul municipal elections
Turkey 13:55
Nigeria confirms 42 Boko Haram fighters killed in multilateral operation
Other News 13:42
Dani Alves to depart PSG, destination unknown
Other News 13:06
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg
Politics 12:42
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani athletes at 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 12:30
1.2 million tons of date harvest expected in Iran in current year
Business 12:25