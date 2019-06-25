Bolton says way is open for Iran to enter talks with U.S

25 June 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, speaking after the United States increased sanctions against Iranian officials, said Washington was still willing to talk to Iran, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“The president has held the door open to real negotiations to completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, its ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international terrorism and other malign behavior worldwide,” Bolton said in Jerusalem. “All that Iran needs to do is to walk through that open door.”

The United States backed out of the 2015 international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear program in May last year. Iran denies it is trying to build nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials with sanctions, increasing pressure on Iran after Iranian forces shot down an unmanned American drone.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, told reporters on Monday that Iran would not agree to talks with the United States while it is under the threat of sanctions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, responding to the sanctions said hawkish politicians close to Trump “despise diplomacy, and thirst for war”.

Bolton was speaking at the start of a meeting with his Israeli and Russian counterparts that was expected to focus on Iran and Syria.

