Saudi minister says Kushner's plan could succeed if there is 'hope of peace'

26 June 2019 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s minister of state said that an economic plan presented by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for the Palestinian territories could succeed since it includes private sector and if “there is hope of peace”, reports Trend with reference to Reuters.

“I truly believe it can be done if people do believe that it can be done,” Mohammed Al-Sheikh said at an economic summit in Bahrain to encourage investment in the Palestinian Territories.

“And the way to make the people on the ground believe is give them hope that this will be sustainable, that this will be everlasting and that ultimately there will be prosperity and there will be sustained development,” Al-Sheikh added.

