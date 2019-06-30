Afghan airstrikes kill 10 militants in E. Afghanistan

30 June 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

At least 10 militants have been confirmed dead as fighting aircraft pounded Taliban hideouts in Gardasira district of Afghanistan's Paktia province, provincial police spokesman Sardar Wali Tabasam said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting upon intelligence report, in the sorties launched late Saturday night in Sarkhilo area of Gardasira district, the militants weapon cache was also destroyed, the official said.

According to the official, ground forces arrested 10 more militants during the raids.

Taliban militants have not made comments on the report yet.

