We all need to compromise to get deal on new EU bosses: Merkel

2 July 2019 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Everyone will have to make compromises if an agreement is to be reached on how to parcel out top jobs in the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said upon arriving for the third day of a Brussels summit, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“Everyone has to understand that they have to shift a little,” she told reporters. “I say that to everyone. Then there will be a chance of reaching a deal. And that is the spirit in which I am going to work - cheerful and determined.”

Leaders failed to settle on a candidate to head up the bloc’s executive Commission after marathon talks that ran through the night on Sunday and well into Monday. Several leaders have said they hope Tuesday’s meeting will break the logjam.

