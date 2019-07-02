Death toll rises to 12 following boat mishap in Nigeria

2 July 2019 23:43 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll of a boat mishap in Nigeria's economic hub Lagos has risen to 12, as the emergency operation to rescue victims continued on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local officials said five more bodies were recovered earlier in the day during an operation by security agencies and emergency workers. As of Monday, only seven bodies, including that of a pregnant woman, had been recovered with 10 others missing.

A 20-capacity unmarked passenger boat with 60 horsepower engine capsized mid-sea after being hit by several waves on Saturday night along the Badore-Ijede waterway in Ikorodu axis of Lagos.

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, general manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, said only five victims or bodies are now being searched for.

Emmanuel said an on-the-spot investigation revealed that the incident was caused by poor visibility on the part of the captain and non-wearing of life jackets by passengers.

The official said that night operation by boat owners was against the law of the state.

Local marine police said they have commenced a thorough investigation in the incident, adding more measures will be put in place to ensure safety on waterways.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Islamist insurgents kill at least 20 civilians in northeast Nigerian village: sources
Other News 27 June 08:02
At least 12 bodies recovered following pipeline explosion in Nigeria
Other News 23 June 22:24
Nigeria confirms 42 Boko Haram fighters killed in multilateral operation
Other News 23 June 13:42
Boko Haram kills at least 30 in Nigeria suicide attack
Other News 17 June 18:53
Armed gang kills at least 34 in northwest Nigeria, police say
Other News 16 June 18:35
Insurgents overrun Nigerian army base in northeast: security sources
Other News 14 June 03:06
Latest
Malaysia is keen on development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields: Ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 23:11
EU leaders agree on top EU institution jobs, says Donald Tusk
Europe 22:39
U.S. Vice President Pence abruptly cancels trip to New Hampshire
US 22:02
Ukrainian police seize 400 kg of cocaine worth 60 mln USD
Other News 21:27
Switzerland interested to develop comprehensive co-op in all spheres with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 20:50
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase production of wicker country furniture
Economy 20:30
Iran reveals its petrochemical production volume
Business 20:00
Equinor preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 19:27
Azerbaijani company “Atena” eyes to launch new production line
Economy 19:03