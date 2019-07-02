Death toll rises to 12 following boat mishap in Nigeria

The death toll of a boat mishap in Nigeria's economic hub Lagos has risen to 12, as the emergency operation to rescue victims continued on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local officials said five more bodies were recovered earlier in the day during an operation by security agencies and emergency workers. As of Monday, only seven bodies, including that of a pregnant woman, had been recovered with 10 others missing.

A 20-capacity unmarked passenger boat with 60 horsepower engine capsized mid-sea after being hit by several waves on Saturday night along the Badore-Ijede waterway in Ikorodu axis of Lagos.

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, general manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, said only five victims or bodies are now being searched for.

Emmanuel said an on-the-spot investigation revealed that the incident was caused by poor visibility on the part of the captain and non-wearing of life jackets by passengers.

The official said that night operation by boat owners was against the law of the state.

Local marine police said they have commenced a thorough investigation in the incident, adding more measures will be put in place to ensure safety on waterways.

