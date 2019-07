The European Parliament elected Italian socialist lawmaker David Sassoli on Wednesday as its speaker for the next 2-1/2 years, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Sassoli, 63, was elected after two rounds of votes by lawmakers at the first plenary session of the assembly which emerged from EU elections in May.

Sassoli, a former journalist from Florence, has been a lawmaker in the EU parliament for a decade.

