Qatar's emir to meet with Trump on July 9

6 July 2019 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on July 9 to exchange views on the latest regional and international developments, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The White House said in June the visit would deal with economic and security ties as well as counterrorism issues.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in 2017, in one of the worst diplomatic disputes in the region in years. They accused Doha of support for Islamist militants and Iran, charges it denies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China says briefed by U.S. on latest Trump-Kim meeting
China 10:01
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California
US 08:09
Turkish Media Releases Details on How S-400 Will Be Delivered
Turkey 01:32
Former ambassador may be North Korea's new point man in U.S. talks
Other News 5 July 16:44
Brent crude inches up, U.S. oil falls on weak economic data
Other News 5 July 15:27
U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
World 5 July 04:40
Latest
Another Azerbaijani trade house to open in China
Business 12:02
Oil prices rise on Iran tensions, OPEC output cuts
World 11:58
Military forces leave Kazakh Arys following disastrous explosion
Kazakhstan 11:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 11:34
Foreign brands co-produce products with Iranian brands in the country
Economy 11:32
Innovative paper manufacturing project launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:22
BP says reports about its application to take part in TANAP operating company not true
Oil&Gas 11:18
Iran exports clothing to Russia, Yemen, Afghanistan
Economy 11:14
Uzbek, Russian PMs to hold talks in Moscow
Economy 11:13