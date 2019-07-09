Electric Mini production to begin at UK plant in late 2019

9 July 2019 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

BMW will begin building its new electric Mini at its British factory from late 2019, with the first vehicles reaching customers from spring next year, the German carmaker said on Tuesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“The Mini Electric will kick off our new model offensive for fully electric vehicles,” said Oliver Zipse, the firm’s production chief who, according to sources, is the frontrunner to become BMW’s new chief executive.

“By 2023, two years ahead of schedule, we will have 25 electrified models on the market. More than half of them will be fully electric,” he said.

Output of the new Mini could come at about the same time as a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement, leading to potential tariffs, additional bureaucracy and disruption to production.

BMW built just over 230,000 cars at its southern English Oxford plant last year, accounting for 15 percent of Britain’s total automotive output.

The firm has previously warned that it could move some production of engines and vehicles out of Britain if there is a disorderly Brexit, an option neither Boris Johnson nor Jeremy Hunt, the two candidate vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, have ruled out.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New UK PM must put Brexit plan to second referendum
World 16:32
Sugar plant worth over $225K to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:12
UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June
World 11:47
Iran's Zarif calls on UK to immediately release captured oil tanker
World 8 July 18:00
World Bank allocates$150 M loan to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 8 July 16:47
Georgia seeks to to minimize electricity imports
Economy 8 July 16:36
Latest
New UK PM must put Brexit plan to second referendum
World 16:32
AD India: Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is more a ‘philosophy’ than an architectural marvel
Society 16:29
Budgetary issues of UNESCO World Heritage Committee being considered in Baku
Society 16:19
New infrastructure facility of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces opens (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:12
OSCE mission to monitor parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan
Economy 16:03
Russia’s Uralkhimmash expects to return to Azerbaijani market
Economy 15:57
Meat import down in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:53
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP talks on export of refrigeration equipment abroad
Economy 15:49
Iran reveals cost of Caspian Sea water transfer project
Economy 15:44