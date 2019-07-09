Germany, France, UK, EU urge Iran to revert to upholding nuclear deal

9 July 2019 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the European Union said on Tuesday that they were concerned about Iran scaling up its uranium enrichment and urged Tehran to revert to upholding the 2015 nuclear deal, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Iran has said it will boost its uranium enrichment in a few hours above a cap set by the nuclear deal, a move that could mean the return of all economic sanctions on Tehran.

“We express deep concern that Iran is not meeting several of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the ministers said, referring to the nuclear deal’s formal name (JCPoA).

“Iran has stated that it wants to remain within the JCPoA. It must act accordingly by reversing these activities and returning to full JCPoA compliance without delay,” they added.

