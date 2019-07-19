Merkel: Germany is right to have balanced budget policy

19 July 2019 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany was right to pursue a balanced budget - despite Europe’s largest economy slowing - especially given the country’s aging population, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The federal government has managed to increase spending without incurring new debt since 2014. In March the cabinet passed a draft budget for 2020 that calls for a 1.7% spending increase and relies on ministries to cut costs to avoid incurring new debt.

