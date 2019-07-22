U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies aged 72

22 July 2019 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano has died, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday, just as he was preparing to step down because of an unspecified illness, reports Trend with reference to Reuters.

The 72-year-old Japanese had held the position of IAEA director general since 2009, taking over from Mohamed ElBaradei and steering the U.N. agency through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program.

He had been preparing to leave his position in March, well before the end of his third four-year term, which ran until Nov. 30, 2021.

The IAEA announced last September that Amano had undergone an unspecified medical procedure. The specific nature of his illness has remained a taboo subject within the agency, diplomats say, but with each public appearance he had appeared increasingly frail.

“The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano,” the secretariat’s note read.

The note did not lay out a timeframe for naming his successor, though a race to succeed him had been taking shape since last week, when it became clear he would step down early.

Argentina’s ambassador to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, is running to succeed Amano, and diplomats say the agency’s chief coordinator Cornel Feruta of Romania, effectively Amano’s chief of staff, is likely to run. Others could also enter the fray.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan presents Voluntary National Review on UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in New York
Turkmenistan 19 July 15:35
Turkmenistan stands for development of special UN program for Aral Sea basin
Turkmenistan 19 July 13:02
Turkmenistan discusses interaction with UN in transport and energy
Oil&Gas 18 July 17:54
IAEA head Yukiya Amano to step down next year on health grounds: diplomats
Other News 18 July 07:03
UN envoy decries killing of Turkish diplomat in Iraq's Erbil
World 18 July 04:23
EU to provide funds for support of security for Aral Sea region
Finance 17 July 16:11
Latest
Iran eyes exporting advanced radar systems
ICT 13:09
Saudi Arabia releases Iranian tanker
Iran 13:05
Roscosmos and Kazakhstan to develop base of Baikonur Cosmodrome
Economy 13:03
Azerbaijan buys cotton products from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:00
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 12:56
Fitch assigns rating to Uzbekistan's Ipoteka-Bank
Finance 12:56
Iran says breaks up CIA spy ring, some sentenced to death
Other News 12:56
Oil losing ground to gas
Oil&Gas 12:52
Four Turkish provinces to be connected by high-speed railway
Economy 12:41