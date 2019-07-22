Pope Francis's envoy tells Syria's Assad of concern for Idlib's civilians

Pope Francis’s envoy told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a meeting on Monday of the Pope’s concerns for the humanitarian situation in northwest Syria, a Vatican spokesman said in a statement, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson gave Assad a letter in which the pontiff expressed “deep concern” over the situation in Syria, and especially for the civilian population in Idlib province.

Idlib is the last rebel-held region in Syria and remains under the control mostly of Islamist militants, who are under growing pressure from Syrian troops and their allies.

