Culture minister to make statement on 5G review on Monday: UK PM spokesman

22 July 2019 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

British culture minister Jeremy Wright is due to make a statement on a review of next generation 5G telecommunications networks on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said, adding it would depend on the parliamentary timetable, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Britain’s review into its 5G network was plunged into disarray earlier this year after a newspaper reported that the government had decided to allow equipment from Chinese telecoms company Huawei to be used in part of the network.

That set Britain at odds with the United States who has warned allies not to use the firm’s technology.

