Irish foreign minister promises to work constructively with PM Johnson

23 July 2019 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ireland will work constructively with Boris Johnson to resolve the impasse over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday after Johnson was elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming leader of the UK Conservative Party,” Coveney said in a Twitter post.

“We will work constructively with him and his government to maintain and strengthen British/Irish relations through the challenges of Brexit,” Coveney said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s Zarif congratulates Boris Johnson in unorthodox way
Iran 17:25
Boris Johnson is expected to be named Britain's next PM
Other News 13:54
WB to allocate $656M to Uzbekistan
Economy 12:19
Irish deputy PM sees a way past Brexit impasse in future relationship text
Other News 22 July 17:35
Germany's Merkel, planning to serve full term, backs under-fire protegee
Europe 19 July 17:34
Merkel: Weaker economy gives us reason to try to stimulate domestic economy
Europe 19 July 15:00
Latest
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-China ties developing at high level
Politics 18:16
EBRD talks spheres of interest in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:16
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways changes Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight schedule
Business 18:05
Turkish, Italian volleyball teams win at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 18:05
Sales of Georgian wine on Polish market grow by 20% annually
Economy 18:03
Inflation rate reaches 40% in Iran
Economy 18:01
Iran ready to construct Shalamcheh-Basra railway
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani national team wins 6 gold medals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:49
Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
Other News 17:48