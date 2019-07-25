Wizz Air increases capacity growth after strong start to year

25 July 2019 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Low-cost airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) has raised its full-year capacity growth rate after a strong start to its financial year as some of its competitors stumble, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The airline said it was raising its capacity growth rate from 16% to 20% after posting a record net profit of 72.4 million euros ($80.6 million) in the three months to June 30, its first quarter trading period.

It reiterated its guidance of 320 to 350 million euros net profit for the full year.

