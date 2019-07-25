Western aluminum industry urges G7 to curb state subsidies

25 July 2019 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Western aluminum groups called on G7 leaders meeting next month in France to curb state subsidies that they regard as distorting global trade and fuelling overcapacity, they said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We are calling on the G7 to take the lead for focused and decisive action ... to begin the process of setting new, more effective rules on subsidies and SOEs (state-owned enterprises) to put an end to such distortive practices,” the groups said.

The statement by aluminum associations from the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada came ahead of a summit of the G7 group of rich nations in Biarritz, France on Aug. 24-26.

It cited a study here/TC(2018)5/FINAL&docLanguage=En by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) this year that said 17 international aluminum companies received up to $70 billion in state support during 2013-2017, with 85% of the support going to five Chinese firms.

China is the world’s biggest aluminum producer, accounting for 57% of global primary output of 64.3 million tonnes in 2018.

“Time is running short as aluminum producers are under stronger pressure than ever. What we need now is a solution that is designed for the aluminum sector to ensure a sound future for all stakeholders,” the statement said.

Benchmark aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 have shed 35% percent since touching a peak in May 2011 as the market grappled with overproduction and high inventories.

The G7 groups the United States, France, Britain, Japan, Germany, Italy, Canada and the European Union.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
G7 urges tough Libra regulation, agrees to tax digital giants
Other News 18 July 17:34
France to approve first crypto-issuers as new rules loom
Other News 16 July 17:22
Japan sets up working group on impact of Facebook's Libra ahead of G7
Other News 13 July 11:29
Aluminum products manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 9 July 17:10
Britain's new net zero emissions target becomes law
Other News 27 June 13:44
Iran Alumina Company renews its production record
Business 24 June 18:21
Latest
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary Main State Service announces tender
Tenders 16:01
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline sections in Georgia
Oil&Gas 16:00
40 express buses to transport spectators of ZHARA International Music Festival in Azerbaijani capital
Society 15:59
Uzbekistan may begin importing meat from Mongolia
Economy 15:54
Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 15:40
Vice Governor of Iran’s CBI: Main goal is to reduce oil dependence
Finance 15:39
Britain tasks navy with accompanying British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz
Other News 15:22
Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 15:17
Old planes may be scrapped in closed Istanbul Ataturk Airport
Economy 15:15