Italy's Salvini says economy minister's job could depend on tax cuts

26 July 2019 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria’s job could be at risk if he does not show enough courage in reducing taxes next year, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“If the economy minister says there is no room for a tax cut, and that we have to postpone it to the next year or the year after, well, the problem is either him or me,” Salvini said in a live interview with Radio24.

Salvini, who’s also the leader of League, one of the two ruling parties in Rome, said on Thursday that Italy was considering tax cuts worth about 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion) in its budget for next year.

