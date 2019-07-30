BP profits beat expectations as oil and gas production rises

30 July 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

BP’s second quarter profits easily beat expectations as a strong increase in oil and gas production helped offset weaker crude prices, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The strong results build on a steady recovery in BP’s recovery following deep cost cuts since the 2014 downturn, a string of project start-ups in recent years and the $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s U.S. shale assets late last year.

“At the midpoint of our five-year plan, BP is right on target,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said in a statement.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, reached $2.8 billion in the second quarter, exceeding a company-provided forecast of $2.46 billion.

The second quarter profits were up from $2.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Second-quarter production rose to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 4% higher than a year earlier.

BP said it expects third-quarter 2019 reported production to be lower than second-quarter, reflecting maintenance activities as well as the impact of Hurricane Barry on operations in the US Gulf of Mexico.

French rival Total (TOTF.PA) last week reported a 19% drop in second-quarter net profit to $2.9 billion, while announcing plans to sell $5 billion of assets to boost shareholder returns.

Benchmark Brent crude oil prices in the second quarter averaged at around $69 a barrel, up from $63 the previous quarter but down from $74 a barrel a year earlier, according to BP.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's vice president urges China, friendly countries to buy oil
Other News 29 July 17:47
Freight transportation revenues decline in Georgia
Finance 26 July 12:53
Russian company to supply equipment to Uzbek plant
Oil&Gas 26 July 11:50
Tesla set to lose over $5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline
Other News 25 July 17:07
Iran spends more oil for production of primary products than Germany
Oil&Gas 25 July 13:00
Gazli - Shymkent gas pipeline of Uzbekistan resumes work after fire
Oil&Gas 25 July 11:51
Latest
Azerbaijan’s crude output slightly down in 2018
Oil&Gas 11:38
UN Secretary General: let us reaffirm commitment to stop criminals from exploiting people for profit
Politics 11:38
WB to create more employment opportunities in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 11:28
New regional water utilities offices created in Azerbaijan
Business 11:28
Pakistani military plane crashes near garrison city, kills 17
Other News 11:22
Propylene production in Iran to increase by 3M tons
Oil&Gas 11:21
Global oil demand growth drops under five-year average
Oil&Gas 11:14
US becomes main driver of growth in world oil reserves
Oil&Gas 11:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06