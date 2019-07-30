Irish PM tells Johnson that withdrawal agreement cannot be re-opened

30 July 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday that the Brexit withdrawal agreement could not be re-opened, and that “satisfactory” alternative arrangements have yet to be identified, reports Trend with reference to Reuters.

“Alternative arrangements could replace the backstop in the future, but thus far satisfactory options have yet to be identified and demonstrated,” Varadkar told Johnson in a phone call, the Irish government’s press office said.

Varadkar invited Johnson to Dublin for talks on Brexit and for a discussion of bilateral matters including Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area, the press office added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Scotland's Sturgeon thinks UK PM Johnson is pursuing a no-deal Brexit
Europe 00:28
British PM Johnson: We need a new trade deal with EU
Other News 29 July 17:26
British PM Johnson tells EU: Ready to talk Brexit when you shift position
Other News 29 July 15:41
UK insurance body calls for 'equivalence' in access to EU reinsurance post-Brexit
Other News 29 July 14:52
Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'
Iran 29 July 14:15
Second British warship enters the Gulf
World 28 July 22:37
Latest
EU to help Georgian Bank to improve financial monitoring mechanism
Finance 18:07
Advertising revenues fluctuate in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 18:01
Aggregate bookings in TAP as of July 2019
Oil&Gas 17:57
French to help Kazakhstan Railways to implement digital technologies
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani population spends most money on several products
Society 17:49
Brazil Embraer's deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in second quarter
Other News 17:45
Exports of fruits and vegetables in Azerbaijan up by 15%
Business 17:38
Exports of goods via “single window” in Azerbaijan exceed $70M
Economy 17:36
Iran to create 3,000 jobs by reviving small mines
Oil&Gas 17:30