6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

4 August 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Fukushima Prefecture of Japan on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 7:23 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.

The quake logged 5 minus in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

