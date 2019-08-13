Next CEO Wolfson says no-deal Brexit would not lead to disorder and chaos

13 August 2019 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

The chief executive of Next (NXT.L) Simon Wolfson said a no-deal Brexit would not lead to disorder and chaos as the British government’s contingency planning meant the economy was better prepared, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We are a long way from disorder and chaos,” Chief Executive Wolfson told the BBC. He said that Next had moved all its imports and exports out of Calais to other ports.

Wolfson, the boss of one of Britain’s biggest clothing retailers, said the government of Theresa May had failed to adequately prepare for a no-deal, a situation he said was now being addressed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Wolfson said he still hoped a deal would be struck, probably at the last minute.

“In the vast majority of deals I’ve done, if the deadline is midnight, the deal gets done at 11.55 but we need to have nerves of steel and prepare ourselves for either outcome,” he told the BBC.

