Liverpool beats Chelsea to win UEFA Super Cup for the fourth time

15 August 2019 02:50 (UTC+04:00)

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday following a match in Istanbul finished 2-2 at the end of extra time, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Notably, Stephanie Frappart, 35, became the first woman to referee a major UEFA competition final, when Liverpool faces Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Both teams took to the mixed zone after the game in Istanbul’s Vodaphone Arena.

The UEFA Super Cup Final is an annual preseason game played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final, while Chelsea earlier defeated Arsenal in the Europa League final.

