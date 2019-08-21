Sudan forms joint sovereign council

21 August 2019 02:39 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Tuesday approved the formation of a joint sovereign council of 11 members, TMC's spokesman Shams-Eddin Kabashi announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The announcement came a day after the trial of Omar al-Bashir, the former Sudanese president, who faces corruption charges.

"The TMC chairman issued a constitutional decree forming the sovereign council under the chairmanship of Lit. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan," Kabashi said at a press conference.

Al-Burhan will take the constitutional oath before the chief justice on Wednesday, while the members of the council will take the oath in front of the chairman, noted Kabashi.

He also said that the prime minister would be appointed on Wednesday and take the constitutional oath before the chairman of the sovereign council and chief justice the same day.

Earlier, the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance agreed to name Sudanese economist Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister.

