U.S. president says China wants to negotiate over trade war

26 August 2019 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Monday China had contacted U.S. trade officials overnight to say they wanted to return to the negotiating table, welcoming the news as a very positive development for the world, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of major industrialized nations, Trump hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping as a great leader and said he welcomed his desire for a deal and for calm.

An increasingly bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies sharply escalated on Friday, with both sides leveling more tariffs on each other’s exports.

