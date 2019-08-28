UN says some 40 immigrants missing off Libya's western coast

The United Nations Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday said that some 40 illegal immigrants are missing off Libya's western coast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"UNHCR partner IMC teams are at Al Khoms disembarkation point assisting some 60 refugees and migrants recently rescued at sea after their boat started sinking off Libyan coast," UNHCR tweeted, "several bodies have been recovered and estimated 40 other persons are still missing."

Earlier today, the Libyan navy said that 65 illegal immigrants have been rescued and 5 bodies were recovered off the coast of Khoms city, some 120 km east of the capital Tripoli.

Because of the insecurity and chaos, Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe, many of whom drown on the way.

Improved weather conditions increase immigrant flows to Europe, particularly off the country's western coast.

