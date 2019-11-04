7 eastern-based Libyan army soldiers captured during clashes in southern Tripoli: report

4 November 2019 04:13 (UTC+04:00)

Libya's UN-backed government forces captured seven eastern-based army soldiers during clashes in south of the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the UN-backed government on its official Facebook page, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Our forces forced the militias (eastern-based army) to retreat after they attempted to sneak in al-Khalla and al-Nahr areas," the spokesman of the UN-backed government forces Mohamed Gonono said in the statement.

"We destroyed five military vehicles and a tank (belonging to the eastern-based army), and also captured seven members of the fleeing militias," the statement said.

The eastern-based army and the UN-backed government have been fighting over control of Tripoli for seven months. The armed conflict has killed and injured thousands of people, and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians away from their homes.

Libya has been plagued by insecurity and political division, ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj embarks on Azerbaijan visit
Politics 24 October 22:51
131 illegal immigrants deported from Libya
World 24 October 07:40
WHO provides medicines for dozens of Libyan hospitals
Other News 23 October 05:57
Libyan navy rescues 196 illegal immigrants off western coast
World 21 October 03:18
Libyan UN-backed gov't forces launch 9 airstrikes on east-based army near Tripoli
Arab World 18 October 03:34
16 illegal immigrants deported from Libya to Mali
Other News 18 October 03:10
Latest
Trump wades again into UK politics, tells Johnson, Farage to unite
US 03:30
Hungary central bank head says euro a 'strategic error'
Europe 02:26
Ethiopia PM Abiy says death toll from recent protests rises to 86
Other News 01:45
Indian government says country's north is under emergency due to air pollution
Other News 00:47
UN chief warns negative impact of climate change on sustainability
Other News 00:02
One of injured in Czech plant blast dies
Europe 3 November 22:45
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Business 3 November 22:10
China will promote globalization of Shanghai's financial markets: Xi
China 3 November 21:54
33 injured in N. France bus accident
Europe 3 November 21:15