Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia

10 November 2019 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was concerned about the political situation in Bolivia, which has been locked in a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this process with force and violence means a setback,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The Government of Mexico urges dialogue, as President Evo Morales has put it.”

