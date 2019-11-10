German coalition parties avert government crisis with pension deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their center-left coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD) on Sunday broke their deadlock over a higher basic pension, averting the risk of a government crisis, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Senior coalition members, including Merkel and SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, sealed the pension deal during talks in the chancellery that lasted more than six hours, officials said.

