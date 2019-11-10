German coalition parties avert government crisis with pension deal

10 November 2019 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their center-left coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD) on Sunday broke their deadlock over a higher basic pension, averting the risk of a government crisis, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Senior coalition members, including Merkel and SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, sealed the pension deal during talks in the chancellery that lasted more than six hours, officials said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
German coalition parties wrestle over higher basic pension
Other News 14:30
German government to provide financial support for Georgian investment projects
Finance 8 November 18:28
EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, France above deficit ceiling
Europe 7 November 14:46
Germany's AM Ventures to invest in Israeli 3D print startups
Israel 7 November 10:34
IMF cuts euro zone growth forecasts, as Germany slows and Italy stalls
Europe 6 November 17:39
Germany is just another country, ECB's 'owl' Lagarde tells paper
Europe 6 November 15:07
Latest
Spain, Azerbaijan see 5.5% growth in bilateral trade
Business 19:35
Sinking suburban 'home' drifts down Thames in watery climate protest
Other News 19:03
Pope wants to visit South Sudan next year, urges unity government
Other News 18:39
Iran says former FBI agent still missing, denies report of criminal case
Other News 17:54
Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions
Other News 17:04
Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit
Other News 16:07
Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia
Other News 15:28
30 projects in Iran’s mines & mining industries sector to be commissioned
Business 15:24
Iran’s Zarif to visit Kazakhstan
Politics 15:11